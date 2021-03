Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 19:24 Hits: 0

In a potential boost for quantum computing and communication, a European research collaboration reported a new method of controlling and manipulating single photons without generating heat. The solution makes it possible to integrate optical switches and single-photon detectors in a single chip.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210303142456.htm