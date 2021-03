Articles

Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021

Pervoskite nanocrystals, a key component of emerging solar energy technology, are being used in Australia to develop a new, rapid-response detection mechanism for fumigants, pollutants and nerve agents. The technology could be used to protect emergency services, defense personnel and agricultural workers.

