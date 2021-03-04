WOX9: A jack of all trades

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 16:25 Hits: 1

Researchers used CRISPR, a genome-editing tool, to figure out the hidden roles of a developmental gene called WOX9. It usually induces flower branching in tomatoes and influences embryo growth in a plant related to broccoli. By tweaking the DNA in the gene's nearby promoter region, the researchers found WOX9 could induce flower branching in other species. These types of genetic manipulations provide new opportunities to improve crop traits while eliminating unwanted side effects.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210304112502.htm