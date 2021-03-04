Determination of glycine transporter opens new avenues in development of psychiatric drugs

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 04 March 2021 16:25 Hits: 1

Glycine can stimulate or inhibit neurons in the brain, thereby controlling complex functions. Unraveling the three-dimensional structure of the glycine transporter, researchers have now come a big step closer to understanding the regulation of glycine in the brain. These results open up opportunities to find effective drugs that inhibit GlyT1 function, with major implications for the treatment of schizophrenia and other mental disorders.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210304112506.htm