Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021

3D imaging of the dinocephalian, Anteosaurus, shows that this massive premammalian reptile that grew to the size of a full-grown hippopotamus, was a highly agile killing machine, and not a slow stodgy scavenger as previously believed.

