Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 19:25 Hits: 2

Researchers combined descriptions of flower color from museum flower specimens dating back to 1895 with longitudinal- and latitudinal-specific climate data to link changes in temperature and aridity with color change in the human-visible spectrum (white to purple).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210303142537.htm