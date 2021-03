Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 18:07 Hits: 0

Researchers have developed a promising new COVID-19 vaccine candidate that utilizes nanotechnology and has shown strong efficacy in preclinical disease models. According to a new study, the vaccine produced potent neutralizing antibodies among preclinical models and also prevented infection and disease symptoms in the face of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210302130729.htm