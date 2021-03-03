Green tea supplements modulate facial development of children with Down syndrome, study finds

Articles

Wednesday, 03 March 2021

A new study adds evidence about the potential benefits of green tea extracts in Down syndrome. Researchers observed that the intake of those extracts can reduce facial dysmorphology in children with Down syndrome when taken during the first three years of life. Additional experimental research in mice confirmed the positive effects at low doses. However, the researchers also found that high doses can disrupt facial and bone development.

