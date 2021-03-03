Color blindness-correcting contact lenses

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021

Imagine seeing the world in muted shades -- gray sky, gray grass. Some people with color blindness see everything this way, though most can't see specific colors. Tinted glasses can help, but they can't be used to correct blurry vision. And dyed contact lenses currently in development for the condition are potentially harmful and unstable. Now researchers report infusing contact lenses with gold nanoparticles to create a safer way to see colors.

