Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 20:00 Hits: 2

Lithium metal batteries have higher charge density than conventional lithium ion batteries but are prone to problems of tree-like metal dendrites, which can cause short circuits or explosions. A new article shows that flowing ions near the cathode can prevent this problem.

