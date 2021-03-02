Indoors, outdoors, 6 feet apart? Transmission risk of airborne viruses can be quantified

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021

The rush for scientific understanding of the novel coronavirus has focused on biological mechanisms: how people get infected, the response of the human body, and the fastest path to a vaccine. As an aerosol scientist, Tami Bond went a different route, convening a research team that would treat the virus like any other aerosol. This team set out to quantify the dynamics of how aerosols like viruses travel from one person to another, under different circumstances.

