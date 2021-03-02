Even just a bit of advertising changes the game in word-of-mouth marketing

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 14:40

A professor of sociology uses computer simulations of networks to reveal how the presence of even just a bit of advertising or other mass communication -- 'top-down' information that comes from outside a given network -- effectively equalizes the influence of everyone across that network. When advertising exists... 'it's not that word-of-mouth doesn't matter -- it's that nobody is particularly important for the process,' he said.

