The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Even just a bit of advertising changes the game in word-of-mouth marketing

Category: Environment Hits: 2

A professor of sociology uses computer simulations of networks to reveal how the presence of even just a bit of advertising or other mass communication -- 'top-down' information that comes from outside a given network -- effectively equalizes the influence of everyone across that network. When advertising exists... 'it's not that word-of-mouth doesn't matter -- it's that nobody is particularly important for the process,' he said.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210302094059.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version