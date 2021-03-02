A mechanism by which cells build 'mini-muscles' underneath their nucleus identified

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 15:48 Hits: 2

Research has uncovered how motor protein myosin, which is responsible for contraction of skeletal muscles, functions also in non-muscle cells to build contractile structures at the inner face of the cell membrane. This is the first time when such 'mini-muscles', also known as stress fibers, have been seen to emerge spontaneously through myosin-driven reorganization of the pre-existing actin filament network in cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210302104819.htm