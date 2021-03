Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021

A foundational study shows for the first time that white-rot fungi are able to use carbon captured from lignin as a carbon source. Until now, scientists were unsure whether white-rot fungi -- the most efficient lignin-degrading organisms in nature -- actually consume the products generated from breaking down lignin.

