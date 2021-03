Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 02:58 Hits: 2

Native American advocates helped delay the Resolution Copper mining project planned for Arizona, after officials on Monday temporarily blocked the transfer of federal lands for the project for at least several months.Tom Torres, the acting...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/541139-native-american-protesters-help-delay-arizona-mining-project