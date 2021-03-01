Understanding the spatial and temporal dimensions of landscape dynamics

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 18:38 Hits: 3

As a result of global and local phenomena, the Earth's surface is subject to continual changes that dynamically shape natural landscapes. The 3D Geospatial Data Processing research group has developed a new analysis method to help improve our understanding of such processes. It can determine - fully automatically and over long periods - when and where surface alterations occur and which type of associated changes they represent.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210301133823.htm