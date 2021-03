Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 22:51 Hits: 6

The Department of the Interior is reversing a last-minute decision made under the Trump administration to grant grazing permits for two men pardoned by President Trump.A permit given by former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on the administration...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/541096-interior-reverses-last-minute-trump-grazing-permits-for-men-who