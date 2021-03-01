Single cell sequencing opens new avenues for eradicating leukemia at its source

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 13:45 Hits: 1

Cancer stem cells that elude conventional treatments like chemotherapy drive long-term cancer growth and relapse. These cells are difficult to isolate and study because of their low abundance and similarity to other stem cells. Researchers have created a new method that can distinguish cancer stem cells, mature cancer cells and otherwise healthy stem cells based on their genetics and gene expression. The findings open new avenues for cancer research personalised medicine.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210301084512.htm