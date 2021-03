Articles

Published on Monday, 01 March 2021

The rapid loss of variation within species is a hidden biodiversity crisis, according to a new study looking at how this variation supports essential ecological functions and the benefits nature provides for people. The study highlights the need to better understand and conserve variation within species in order to safeguard nature's contributions to people.

