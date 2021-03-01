EPA Recognizes Farmington, Connecticut Wastewater Facility Operator for Outstanding Service

BOSTON – Mark Batorski, of Farmington, Conn., was honored recently by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) New England Office for his work maintaining the Farmington Water Pollution Control Facility.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes personnel in the wastewater field who have provided invaluable public service managing and operating wastewater treatment facilities throughout New England. Wastewater operators and staff work diligently to protect public health and the environment, often with limited resources.

"Across New England, the professionals operating wastewater treatment plants, and the municipalities and state environmental agencies that support them, are essential to keeping our environment healthy by protecting water quality" said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro. "We are proud to acknowledge Mr. Batorski's outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality for so many years and to give him the credit he deserves."

Mr. Batorski, who is the Chief Operator of the Farmington Water Pollution Control Facility, received a 2020 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Award for his outstanding work over the years in operating and maintaining the facility. Mr. Batorski was one of only three individuals across New England to receive this award. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CTDEEP) was instrumental in Batorski's nomination.