EPA Recognizes Jackman, Maine Wastewater Treatment Facility for Excellence

BOSTON – The Jackman Utility District Wastewater Treatment Facility in Jackman, Maine was recognized recently by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) New England Office for its commitment to improving water quality.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes personnel in the wastewater field who have provided invaluable public service managing and operating wastewater treatment facilities throughout New England.

"Across New England, the professionals operating wastewater treatment plants, and the municipalities and state environmental agencies that support them, are essential to keeping our environment healthy by protecting water quality"said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro. "We are proud to acknowledge this staff's outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality and to give them the credit they deserve."

The Jackman Utility District Wastewater Treatment Facility, led by Superintendent Sara Giroux, received a 2020 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award for exceptional work in operating and maintaining the wastewater treatment plant during the past year. The facility was one of only three facilities across New England to receive this award. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection (Maine DEP) was instrumental in the facility's nomination.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award was established to recognize and honor the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. More often than not, and particularly with the smaller facilities, conscientious operators and staff continue to perform exceptionally with limited resources.