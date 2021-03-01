The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How 'great' was the great oxygenation event?

Category: Environment Hits: 12

Around 2.5 billion years ago, our planet experienced what was possibly the greatest change in its history: According to the geological record, molecular oxygen suddenly went from nonexistent to becoming freely available everywhere. Evidence for the 'great oxygenation event' (GOE) is clearly visible, for example, in banded iron formations containing oxidized iron. The GOE, of course, is what allowed oxygen-using organisms - respirators - and ultimately ourselves, to evolve.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210301091139.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version