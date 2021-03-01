Deciphering the genetics behind eating disorders

Articles

By analysing the genome of tens of thousand people, a team has discovering similarities between the genetic bases of anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa or binge-eating disorder, and those of psychiatric disorders. Eating disorders differ in their genetic association with anthropometric traits. Thus, genetic predisposition to certain weight traits may be a distinctive feature of anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa or binge-eating disorder.

