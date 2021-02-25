The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

64 human genomes as new reference for global genetic diversity

20 years after the successful completion of the Human Genome Project', an international research group has now sequenced 64 human genomes at high resolution. This reference data includes individuals from around the world, better capturing the genetic diversity of the human species. Among other applications, the work enables population-specific studies on genetic predispositions to human diseases as well as the discovery of more complex forms of genetic variation.

