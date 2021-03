Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 19:39 Hits: 1

While the amazing regenerative power of the liver has been known since ancient times, the cells responsible for maintaining and replenishing the liver have remained a mystery. Now, research has identified the cells responsible for liver maintenance and regeneration while also pinpointing where they reside in the liver.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210225143917.htm