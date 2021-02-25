The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Nuclear physicists on hunt for squeezed protons

While protons populate the nucleus of every atom in the universe, sometimes they can be squeezed into a smaller size and slip out of the nucleus for a romp on their own. Observing these squeezed protons may offer unique insights into the particles that build our universe. Now, researchers hunting for these squeezed protons have come up empty-handed, suggesting there's more to the phenomenon than first thought.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210225163231.htm

