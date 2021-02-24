Exposure to superbacteria among visitors to the tropics proved more extensive than thought

Articles

Exploring exposure to superbacteria, researchers got unexpected results from an international collaborative study conducted in real time among 20 travelers to Southeast Asia. All the participants were found to contract superbacteria within a week after arriving in the destination. A detailed sequence analysis showed that the traveler group acquired a variety of superbacteria comprising over 80 different strains altogether.

