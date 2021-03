Articles

24 February 2021

Understanding how human technology evolves is crucial to understanding why humans have enjoyed such unprecedented evolutionary success. The evolution of complex technologies can occur with only partial causal understanding and has significant implications for our understanding of the cultural evolution of technology.

