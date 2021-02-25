Benefits of team building exercises jeopardized if not truly voluntary

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 19:37 Hits: 0

Zoom dress up parties, tug-of-war, 'trust falls' and escape rooms - team building exercises have become the go-to tool for managers trying to increase team rapport and productivity, but unfortunately many employees resent compulsory bonding and often regard these exercises as the bane of their workplace existence. A paper published by Sydney researchers has found participants have mixed feelings about team-building interventions, with the research revealing ethical implications in forcing employees to take part.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210225143709.htm