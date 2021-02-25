The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Benefits of team building exercises jeopardized if not truly voluntary

Zoom dress up parties, tug-of-war, 'trust falls' and escape rooms - team building exercises have become the go-to tool for managers trying to increase team rapport and productivity, but unfortunately many employees resent compulsory bonding and often regard these exercises as the bane of their workplace existence.  A paper published by Sydney researchers has found participants have mixed feelings about team-building interventions, with the research revealing ethical implications in forcing employees to take part.

