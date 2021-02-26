Retroviruses are re-writing the koala genome and causing cancer

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 15:38 Hits: 1

Koalas are facing multiple environmental and health issues which threaten their survival. Along with habitat loss - accelerated by last year's devastating bush fires - domestic dog attacks and road accidents, they suffer from deadly chlamydial infections and extremely high frequency of cancer. Scientists now demonstrate that a retrovirus invading the koala germline explains the high frequency of koala cancer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210226103805.htm