EPA supports Texas with additional air monitoring equipment

Contact Information: Joe Hubbard or Jennah Durant at 214-665-2200 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

DALLAS – (Feb. 27, 2021) To support the response to Winter Storms Uri and Viola, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has deployed the Airborne Spectral Photometric Environmental Collection Technology, or ASPECT plane, staff and equipment to Southeast Texas. This support comes in response to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s (TCEQ) request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which then gave EPA the assignment.

The ASPECT plane will collect infrared images and air monitoring data over the Beaumont, Corpus Christi and Houston, Texas areas. The plane will conduct flyovers over each city for up to seven days.

EPA continues to support FEMA, state, local and tribal partners in response to Winter Storm Uri and Viola. EPA is taking action to ensure Superfund sites are secure following the storm, to assist public drinking water systems with rapid assessments, and to seamlessly integrate emergency response activities with Texas and other federal response agencies. EPA encourages affected communities to continue staying alert for instructions from local authorities.

More information on ASPECT can be found here: https://www.epa.gov/emergency-response/aspect

For more EPA Response information, please visit: https://response.epa.gov/UriandViola

Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

About EPA Region 6: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-6-south-central

# # #