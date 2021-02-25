The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Study finds short window for donating convalescent plasma to COVID-19 patients

Category: Environment Hits: 1

The optimal timeframe for donating convalescent plasma for use in COVID-19 immunotherapy, which was given emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in August 2020, is within 60 days of the onset of symptoms, according to a new study. The research also reveals that the ideal convalescent plasma donor is a recovered COVID-19 patient who is older than 30 and whose illness had been severe.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210225113407.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version