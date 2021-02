Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 17:12 Hits: 3

Aridification in the central plains of China during the early Bronze Age did not cause population collapse, a result that highlights the importance of social resilience to climate change. Instead of a collapse amid dry conditions, development of agriculture and increasingly complex human social structures set the stage for a dramatic increase in human population around 3,900 to 3,500 years ago.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210226121247.htm