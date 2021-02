Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 17:13 Hits: 6

The technology, which uses organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), is applied in the same way as water transfer tattoos. That is, the OLEDs are fabricated on to temporary tattoo paper and transferred to a new surface by being pressed on to it and dabbed with water.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210226121319.htm