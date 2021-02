Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 18:54 Hits: 6

Scientists aim to numerically investigative the roles of cooperative effects and disorder in photon escape rates from a cold atomic gas to construct a model that considers the vectorial nature of light. Thus, the study accounts for properties of light, previously neglected.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210226135435.htm