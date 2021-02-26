House Votes on Sweeping Public Lands Package

WASHINGTON – The U.S. House of Representatives is voting today on a series of measures that would preserve wilderness and help safeguard public lands in the West.

The following is a statement by Sharon Buccino, director of Lands for NRDC (the Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This is how we make our public lands and waters part of the solution, and not part of the problem. It’s also a move that would help us reach our goal of protecting 30 percent of our lands, waters and oceans by 2030.

”Science tells us we need immediate action to address the climate and biodiversity crises. That means conserving lands, waters, and critical habitat for wildlife, and enhancing landscape connectivity.”

The Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act (H.R. 803) would block new drilling and mining on 1.2 million acres of public lands, including iconic landscapes like the Grand Canyon and Colorado’s Thompson Divide. It would also designate about 1.5 million acres in Colorado, California, and the state of Washington as wilderness, and incorporate more than 1,200 river miles into the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.

Sharon Buccino has more on the legislation here.

