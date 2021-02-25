Openly available toolkit to help lab-based coronavirus research

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021

During the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, laboratories worldwide have pivoted from their usual research to working to identify new COVID-19 drug and vaccine candidates. This experimental work requires access to clinical isolates and systems that allow genetic manipulation of SARS-CoV-2. A new paper reports an openly available SARS-CoV-2 laboratory research toolkit aimed at increasing availability of these materials.

