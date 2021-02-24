The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mechanism by which exercise strengthens bones and immunity

Scientists have identified the specialized environment, known as a niche, in the bone marrow where new bone and immune cells are produced. The study also shows that movement-induced stimulation is required for the maintenance of this niche, as well as the bone and immune-forming cells that it contains. Together, these findings identify a new way that exercise strengthens bones and immune function.

