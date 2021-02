Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 16:33 Hits: 4

A novel approach to pooled testing could help identify up to 20 times more COVID-19 infections per day than individual testing. Simple pooled designs could be implemented with minimal changes to current testing infrastructures in clinical and public health laboratories.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210225113349.htm