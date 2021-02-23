The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Low-level jets create winds of change for turbines

Global wind power capacity has increased more than fivefold over the past decade, leading to larger turbines, but low-level jets are one cause for concern. The effects of these strong, energetic wind flows depend on how high the wind flows are in relation to the turbines. Researchers considered three different scenarios in which the LLJs were above, below, and in the middle of the turbine rotors.

