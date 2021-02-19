Now Biden Administration Must Strengthen Paris Climate Agreement

WASHINGTON – Following President Biden’s day one executive order, the United States today officially rejoins the landmark Paris Agreement, positioning the U.S. to once again be part of the global climate solution—not the problem.

The following statement is from Jake Schmidt, senior strategic director, International Climate at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“By rejoining the Paris Agreement, President Biden sends an unmistakable signal to the world that the U.S. is back—but we must be much bolder now. The climate crisis is worsening. We have a moral obligation—as a top contributor to climate change—to lead the community of nations in cutting greenhouse gas emissions deeper and faster, protecting the rights of Indigenous people, shielding the most vulnerable from climate harm and accelerating the transition to clean energy.

“Only by propelling the world to a cleaner, safer, more just and equitable future—starting now—will the true promise of Paris be realized, for one and all.”

