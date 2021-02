Articles

Published on Monday, 22 February 2021

Paper industry wastewater recycling is among the most energy-intensive chemical processes in the world. Researchers have found a method to engineer membranes made from graphene oxide that allow water to get through it much faster than through conventional membranes and, in the process, can save the paper industry more than 30% in energy costs of water separation.

