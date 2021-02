Articles

Since Charles Darwin's day, the abundance of life on coral reefs has been puzzling, given that most oceanic surface waters in the tropics are low in nutrients and unproductive. But now research has confirmed that the food web of a coral reef in the Maldives relies heavily on what comes in from the open ocean.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210222192836.htm