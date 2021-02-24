New study suggests supermassive black holes could form from dark matter

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 15:08 Hits: 2

A new theoretical study has proposed a novel mechanism for the creation of supermassive black holes from dark matter. The international team find that rather than the conventional formation scenarios involving 'normal' matter, supermassive black holes could instead form directly from dark matter in high density regions in the centres of galaxies. The result has key implications for cosmology in the early Universe.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210224100835.htm