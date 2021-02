Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 14:31 Hits: 1

Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) faces what could be a contentious hearing on Tuesday as she seeks to convince lawmakers to confirm her to lead the Interior Department. Haaland would be the first Native American woman to lead the department and her...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/540024-haaland-faces-confirmation-fight