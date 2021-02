Articles

Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Four board members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's electric grid operator, are resigning after more than 4 million people were left without power during a rare winter storm last week. ERCOT sent...

