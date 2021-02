Articles

Interior Secretary nominee Deb Haaland said on Wednesday that President Biden’s pause on new oil and gas leasing is a temporary measure and won't be a "permanent thing."“This pause ... It’s just that, it’s a pause. It’s not going to be a permanent...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/540305-haaland-on-drilling-lease-moratorium-its-not-going-to-be-a