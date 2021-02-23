Deb Haaland is Ideal Choice for Interior Secretary

WASHINGTON – The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee is set today to hold a hearing on the nomination of Rep. Debra Haaland, D-NM to be Secretary of the Interior.

The following is a statement by NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) President Mitch Bernard:

“Rep. Haaland understands the science of climate change. We can count on her, if confirmed, to make sure that nature is a solution to, and not a victim of, our climate crisis.

“As the first Native American to serve as a federal cabinet secretary, Haaland would play a crucial role in reforming government relations with Indigenous peoples and bringing their values to the table, helping us to combat a climate catastrophe.”

