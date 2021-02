Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 22:37 Hits: 9

The arctic freeze in Texas caused refineries to release tons of pollutants into the air last week, Reuters reported Sunday.Reuters reports that refineries and petrochemical plants rushed to shut down as freezing temperatures spread out across...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/539797-refineries-released-tons-of-pollution-into-air-during-texas-power-crisis