Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 14:45 Hits: 1

In a world first genetic study, researchers found that that long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the amount of lipids (fats) in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210218094507.htm